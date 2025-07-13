Two female drug peddlers held at Agartala Railway Station with 24 kg ganja

Tripura's Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Agartala railway station, in a late-night operation on July 12, arrested two women for attempting to smuggle a large quantity of ganja.

A total of 23.66 kilograms of dry ganja, packed into eight packets and concealed in two trolley bags, was seized from their possession.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Smt. Meenakshi Debnath alias Monali (30), a resident of Shantirbazar in South Tripura district, and Sabina Bibi (32), hailing from Baktinagar, Janata Para in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal.

During initial interrogation, the women reportedly confessed they were planning to transport the consignment to Chennai via Deoghar. They claimed the seized ganja could fetch approximately Rs 7.93 lakh in the Chennai market.

Following the arrest, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Agartala GRP police station. Police officials suspect that more individuals may be linked to the case and further arrests are likely.

The two accused are scheduled to be produced before the court on July 13. Investigations are ongoing.