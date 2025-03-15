The Tripura Police have arrested Bador Jamatia, a youth from Teliamura, Khowai district, for brutally killing a puppy and sharing a video of the gruesome act on social media.

The arrest was made by officers from Teliamura Police Station, and Jamatia is set to be produced before the court tomorrow.

Speaking with India Today NE, Officer-in-Charge of Teliamura Police Station, Rajib Debnath, stated that multiple FIRs were lodged against the accused following the circulation of the disturbing video.

"Soon after receiving the FIRs, we launched an investigation to apprehend the culprit. After three days of intensive efforts, we successfully arrested him today. He will be produced before the court tomorrow," Debnath confirmed.



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The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with netizens and animal rights activists demanding swift justice. The shocking video has led to massive public resentment, prompting authorities to act swiftly against the accused.

Tripura Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) Minister Sudhangshu Das strongly condemned the act and instructed the Tripura Police to take immediate action. Additionally, two animal rescue NGOs, Pawsome and K-Nine, filed general diary (GD) entries at different police stations, seeking urgent intervention.

Royal scion and founder of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, also lodged a formal complaint, urging the police to ensure strict action against the accused. The case continues to be closely monitored as authorities proceed with legal measures against the perpetrator.