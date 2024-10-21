The West Tripura police arrested the owner of YouTube channel 'Tripura News 8' for involvement in forgery and fraud activities.

The accused, Rajesh Tripura, was arrested on Friday night in the Tuichakma area after allegations were made against him for using forged land documents to defraud Himangshu Panchal, Director of World Education Mission in New Delhi, out of approximately Rs 9 crore.

Panchal had filed a complaint in July 2023, following which a case was registered at the West Agartala Police Station.

Paritosh Das, the officer-in-charge of West Agartala Police Station stated that along with the channel owner, five more individuals have been accused of engaging in a sophisticated scheme which involves fake checks to purchase items such as LCD TVs and CCTV cameras, totalling Rs 10 lakh, from various vendors, leaving unpaid debts.

Paritosh Das said, "On July 12 of last year, we received a complaint from Himanshu Panchal, Director of the "World Education Mission, New Delhi." He reported that six individuals--Uttam Saha, Debashish Chakraborty, Subrata Acharya, Rajesh Tripura, Biplab Sharma, and Khayzar Debbarma-- colluded to commit document fraud and sold a piece of land valued at 1.25 crore rupees."

He further said that during the investigation, Inspector Darling arrested four of them.

"Just yesterday, we arrested another individual, Rajesh Tripura, and presented him in court, requesting a five-day remand. However, we were granted only a three-day remand. The case against him is registered under number 2023WAG111, under Sections 120 (B), 166, 255, 403, 420, 465, 466, 467, 468, 471, 472, 473, and 474 of the IPC. Rajesh Tripura is currently in police remand, and further investigation is ongoing," he added.

Previously, three other suspects were arrested in connection with the case, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining two accused. Rajesh Tripura was presented in court on Saturday, where police requested a five- day remand for further investigation.