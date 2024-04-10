Tripura Police have arrested two individuals and seized cannabis worth Rs. 55 lakh as they attempted to smuggle it using a fake ambulance in Kumarghat, under Unakoti District.

Speaking with India Today NE, Sankar Saha, the Officer-in-Charge of Kumarghat Police Station, stated that they received a tip-off regarding a fake ambulance approaching Kumarghat for Assam, intending to smuggle a significant amount of cannabis.

"One vehicle, disguised as an ambulance, was utilized for smuggling, as law enforcement generally refrains from detaining or searching ambulances. Acting on the tip-off, we set up a checkpoint at Kumarghat. When we signaled the vehicle to stop, it attempted to flee. We, along with Sub-division Police Officer Kamal Debbarma, immediately pursued the vehicle and detained it after a chase spanning approximately 5 km. We have apprehended two individuals identified as Titian Miah and Mamon Miah, residents of Sonamura in Sepahijala District. Upon searching the vehicle, we discovered 272 kgs of cannabis, valued at approximately Rs. 55 lakh," he explained.

The officer added that the individuals were en route to Assam to smuggle the cannabis and also confiscated three fake number plates.