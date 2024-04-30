Tripura Police have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals from the Dharmanagar area in North District who reportedly entered Indian territory a few months ago with help of touts.

Sources indicate that Tripura Police's vigilant mobile patrolling in Dharmanagar, North District, led to the detention of three individuals under suspicious circumstances. Upon interrogation, the trio, identified as Mansur Ali, Mohammad Kaim, and Rassel Ahmed, failed to produce any valid documents upon police request.

“Growing suspicion prompted further inquiry, during which the detained individuals confessed to their illegal entry into Tripura from Bangladesh. Acting swiftly on this revelation, law enforcement authorities promptly arrested them for their unlawful presence in the state. The trio was subsequently presented before the court,” said a police official.