A fraudulent attempt to impersonate Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha's undersecretary was thwarted as Tripura Police arrested the culprit in the act of trying to deceive a senior journalist and a businessman.

Identified as Arup Deb, the individual had been making calls to numerous media outlets in recent days, soliciting favours under false pretences of connection to the CM's office.

The scheme unravelled when senior journalist Pranab Sarkar, editor of Headlines Tripura News Channel, received a suspicious call from Deb, who sought illicit benefits in exchange for purported advertising opportunities.



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Sensing foul play, Sarkar promptly verified Deb's identity with the Chief Minister's office, confirming the deception.

Upon learning of the situation, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and senior police officials were alerted, leading to Deb's swift apprehension.

Sarkar, recounting the incident to reporters, disclosed, "He requested two mobile phones as a bribe for advertisement placements. Upon consultation with the CM's office, it became clear he had no affiliation with the administration. Continuing the charade, I complied with his requests until his physical presence allowed for his apprehension by the police."