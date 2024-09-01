The Tripura State Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has called for immediate action against those responsible for defacing a Kali idol and setting fire to several houses in West Tripura district. On Saturday, the organization voiced its concerns to the West Tripura Superintendent of Police, Kiran Kumar, and presented a memorandum demanding strict punishment for the culprits.

Mufti Taybur Rahman, President of Tripura Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, expressed disappointment that the suspects arrested for the August 26 incident—where eight houses and 13 vehicles were torched following the idol desecration—were granted bail. "We have demanded both justice for those whose homes were destroyed and an explanation for how these individuals secured bail," Rahman stated. The police have registered a suo motu FIR and arrested five people, but local residents' protest led to their release.

The incident has drawn criticism from various quarters, including Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who has also called for the arrest of all involved in the desecration and subsequent arson. "Tripura has a history of communal violence often fueled by political interests," Debbarma remarked. He emphasized the need for accountability, urging that the perpetrators face the full force of the law.