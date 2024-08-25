The Tripura police and Border Security Force (BSF) arrested 12 Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian touts from two different locations.

According to West Agartala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Paritosh Das, five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested interrogation, we learned that they are Bangladeshi nationals who have entered Tripura illegally. We have filed a case against them and are working to identify the touts involved. We have also seized mobile phones from them,” he said.

The detained individuals have been identified as Sohel Rana, Nurman Ali, Hamim Ali, Litan Ali, and Salim Riyaj, residents of Chapai Nababganj.



Meanwhile, a police officer reported the arrest of seven Bangladeshi nationals and their Indian facilitator in the Bamutia area of West Tripura district.

According to Sahadeb Das, Officer-in-Charge of Lefunga Police Station, a police team intercepted the vehicle in Berimura, a locality near the Indo-Bangladesh border following a tip-off about the movement of a group of Bangladeshis in an autorickshaw, and detained the seven Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian tout.

The arrested individuals have been identified as MD Abdullah, MD Mujibur Rahman, MD Sahlal, MD Sifat, MD Rubel Islam, MD Hasmat Ali and MD Abdur Rahman. The Indian tout Jiban Baishya, who is an auto driver was also held.

Additionally, the BSF, in a press release, informed that on August 24, following specific information from a sister agency regarding the presence of two Indian touts in Belabor, located very close to the border fence under West Tripura, a joint operation by BSF and GRP was conducted at night.

“The joint operation team detained two Indian touts from their homes. Both apprehended touts are believed to be actively involved in facilitating illegal migration and human trafficking through Tripura with the assistance of tout networks across the Indo-Bangladesh border. The BSF, with active assistance and coordination, has intensified operations against touts involved in facilitating illegal migration and other trans-border crimes,” the press statement reads.