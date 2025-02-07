Tripura's Madhupur Police, in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF), seized a pistol and three live rounds from Sepahijala's Konaban Radhanagar. One individual was arrested in this connection.

The arrested individual has been identified as Anjan Das, a resident of Konaban Radhanagar.

The operation, conducted late night on February 7, led to the recovery of a pistol and three live rounds hidden in the ceiling of his house.

Police sources said that a special team, led by Madhupur Police Station Officer-In Charge Debajit Chatterjee and personnel from the Radhanagar BSF camp, conducted a meticulous search at Anjan Das’ residence.

“Following the seizure of the firearm and ammunition, he was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Radhanagar BSF camp. Subsequently, on Friday afternoon, he was shifted to Madhupur police station for further investigation”, said police.

Police sources said that the arrest of Anjan Das has created a sensation in the with locals demanding stringent action against him.

Sources confirm that he has been engaged in organized crime for a long time, including human trafficking, arms smuggling, and drug trade.



Numerous cases are already registered against him at both the BSF camp and Madhupur police station.