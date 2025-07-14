Tripura police bust Rs 50 Lakh drug racket in Khowai, six held

Tripura police in Khowai District arrested six persons and seized cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh in two separate operations in the last 24 hours.

On the issue, Teliamura Sub-divisional Police Officer Panna Lal Sen said that police have set up a 24x7 naka checkpoint in the Mungakami area under Teliamura sub-division of Khowai district.

“Based on the inputs, we have intensified our search operations. Today, when a container truck arrived at the naka point, we searched the vehicle in front of senior officials. During the search operation, we seized 29 packets of cannabis weighing 209 kgs, worth Rs 44 lakh. We have arrested the driver, identified as Rajkumar Roy,” he said.

In a separate operation last night, five out-of-state citizens were arrested with cannabis from the area adjacent to Trishabari railway station under Teliamura police station in Khowai District.

“The Teliamura police station has achieved great success in its anti-drug operation. In an operation on Saturday late night, smugglers were arrested along with about 32 kg of ganja. Among them are four women. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated to be Rs 2 lakh. The police seized a vehicle during a routine search in the railway station area. During the search, 32 kg of ganja was recovered, and four women and a man were arrested,” he said.

Police said that all the arrested are residents of Bhagalpur and Purnia districts of Bihar.

The arrested have been identified as Ranjit Kumar Sahani (30), Ruchi Kumari (20), Pinki Devi (25), Lakshmi Devi (24), and Rupa Devi (28).