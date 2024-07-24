Tripura's Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan has instructed law enforcement to take strong action against potential troublemakers ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections. The directive came during a law and order review meeting with district police superintendents on Wednesday.

A senior police official, speaking anonymously, reported that the meeting focused on maintaining peace during the elections. DGP Ranjan emphasised the need for coordinated efforts and intelligence-based actions, citing the recent Gandachhera incident as an example of swift police response.

"He accentuated in no uncertain terms that peace and tranquillity should be maintained at any cost and CAPF/TSR should be utilised judiciously by District SPs to ensure the same," the official stated.

Ranjan stressed the importance of vigilance regarding ethnic and communal issues, instructing district superintendents to personally visit serious crime scenes. DGP (Intelligence) Anurag provided additional guidance on handling election-related situations and maximizing coordination between various police forces.

The meeting also included other senior officers from police headquarters, highlighting the administration's focus on maintaining order during the upcoming electoral process.