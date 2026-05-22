Tripura police crack down on suspected cattle theft network, three detained

Tripura Police have detained three persons, including a minor, in connection with a series of cattle theft cases reported from Belonia subdivision in South Tripura district, as investigators intensify efforts to dismantle an alleged organised theft network operating in the region.

The suspects, identified as Sabuj Mia and Imran Hossain, along with a minor, were produced before a court on May 21 with a plea seeking police remand. Officials said the accused were traced to Melaghar through mobile phone tracking before being detained during a raid conducted by Melaghar Police Station.

Speaking to reporters at Belonia Police Station, South Tripura Superintendent of Police Mourya Krishna C said investigators suspect the involvement of a larger gang consisting of nearly 20 to 25 members.

“The investigation is progressing, and all members of the gang will be brought under the law,” the SP said.

Police said raids and search operations are continuing in several locations as part of the ongoing investigation. Officers have also appealed to residents to alert the nearest police station if they notice suspicious movement or illegal transportation of cattle.

The arrests come amid growing public anger over repeated cattle theft incidents in the Belonia subdivision. Around 52 such cases have reportedly been registered since April this year, prompting protests by local residents who accused police of failing to act against the theft racket. Road blockades and deputations had earlier been organised demanding immediate intervention.

Following mounting pressure, police stepped up surveillance and launched intensified operations, leading to the latest detentions. Investigators are now examining possible links between the accused and the wider organised network suspected to be behind the thefts across the subdivision.

The case has attracted significant attention in the region, with further arrests expected as the investigation continues.