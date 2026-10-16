Tripura Police has stepped up security preparations for Durga Puja 2026, with 3,047 pujas scheduled across nine police divisions and more than 10,000 security personnel set to be deployed across the state.

According to data released by the police department as of 4 pm on October 16, the number of pujas has increased from 2,997 in 2025 to 3,047 this year.

To ensure peaceful celebrations and manage the expected rush of devotees, police authorities will establish 181 Police Assistance Booths across the state. The booths will help strengthen security, provide assistance to the public and facilitate coordination during the festive period.

Rural areas account for the majority of the celebrations, with 2,076 pujas scheduled in rural locations and 971 in urban areas.

West District will host the highest number of pujas at 775, comprising 543 in urban areas and 232 in rural areas. The district recorded 772 pujas last year.

Sepahijala ranks second with 436 pujas, followed by Khowai with 408 and Gomati with 363. South Division has recorded 305 pujas, while North Division has 271.

Dhalai district will host 268 pujas, while Unakoti accounts for 221 celebrations.

In terms of security infrastructure, West District will have the highest number of Police Assistance Booths at 40, followed by Dhalai with 30 and Sepahijala with 27.

With more than 3,000 pujas scheduled across the state, the police department is focusing on maintaining law and order, managing crowds and ensuring the safety of devotees throughout the celebrations.