Tripura Police, in coordination with the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and the Border Security Force (BSF), destroyed approximately 45,000 illegally cultivated cannabis plants spread across nearly eight acres of land in West Tripura district on Monday, November 16.

The joint operation was carried out in the Taranagar–Noagaon area under the jurisdiction of Shidhai Police Station between 4 am and 7 am on November 16.

The special drive was conducted under the leadership of Mohanpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ashish Dasgupta, with personnel from Shidhai Police Station, TSR and the BSF's 140th Battalion participating in the operation.

During the drive, the security personnel identified and uprooted cannabis plants cultivated illegally at 17 different locations across the area. The destroyed plants were estimated to number around 45,000.

The operation was part of efforts by the state police and security forces to curb illegal cannabis cultivation in Tripura.