Tripura Police have achieved significant success in their ongoing crackdown on the illegal cultivation and trafficking of cannabis, with over 20,000 cannabis plants destroyed in a major operation in the Neramura forest area and 355.5 kg of dry ganja seized in a separate operation at Batadola forest land in Sepahijala District of Tripura.



In one of the major anti-narcotics operations, personnel from Jatrapur Police Station of Sepahijala district with support from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), carried out a drive in the protected hilly forest area of Neramura under the leadership of Officer-in-Charge (OC) Parthanath Bhowmik.



According to the OC, more than 20,000 cannabis plants cultivated illegally across six to seven separate plots were identified and destroyed during the operation. The plantation was located in a forest area near the border of Melaghar and Yatrapur police station jurisdictions.



Reaching the site was challenging, as the police team had to trek through approximately 8 to 9 kilometres of rugged and hilly terrain before locating and clearing the plantations.



In another significant breakthrough, police, acting on secret information, conducted a search operation at Batadola forest land and recovered 355.5 kg of dry ganja. The seized contraband was treated as unclaimed and confiscated after observing all necessary legal formalities.



The estimated market value of the seized ganja is approximately Rs 1 crore 77 lakh 75 thousand.

Sonamura Police Station has initiated an investigation to identify the persons involved and establish ownership of the seized contraband.