Tripura: Police destroy massive seizure of Eskuf syrups, five arrested

In a major crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, the Crime Branch of Tripura Police on January 21, destroyed a huge consignment of banned Eskuf cough syrups seized earlier at Jirania Railway Station, officials said.

Inspector General of Police (Crime Branch) Avula Ramesh Reddy said the seizure was made on October 17 and involved 1,07,000 bottles of Eskuf syrup, valued at approximately Rs 2.12 crore, making it the largest confiscation of its kind in the state so far.

“Following due legal procedures and after obtaining court orders, the entire consignment has been destroyed,” the IGP said. He added that preliminary investigations revealed the consignment had originated in Delhi and was allegedly meant to be smuggled into Bangladesh.

So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the case. “All the accused are currently in judicial custody, and a charge sheet will be filed shortly,” Reddy said.

Reiterating the state government’s firm stance against narcotics, the IGP said combating drug trafficking remains a top priority. “An Anti-Narcotics Task Force has been constituted under my supervision in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Strict legal action will be taken, and no one involved in the drug trade will be spared,” he added.

Tripura Police have intensified surveillance along rail routes and border areas to curb the smuggling of banned substances, officials said.