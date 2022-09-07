Tripura Police informed that eleven illegal Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Agartala, late night on Thursday.



This is the second incident of the arrest of Bangladeshi nationals staying in the bordering capital city in less than 48 hours.



Only a day ago based on information from alert citizens, the Battala outpost police managed to arrest 16 Bangladeshi nationals from a house in the Joynagar area.



The Tuesday night incident was also similar but based on military intelligence which has been working on an input pertaining to the presence of illegal Bangladeshi nationals in Agartala city for the last month.



At around 11:30 pm, during a joint operation of the team of Kolkata-based Eastern Command intelligence team and Tripura Police arrested eleven illegal Bangladeshi nationals from a house in Ram Nagar area Road no. 5 near Mukta Sangha Club.



Police seized a few mobile phone sets and cash - both Indian and Bangladesh currency notes from the possession of the arrested persons and interrogation is on to find out their motto behind staying here.



The arrest of such a large number of Bangladeshi citizens in the last two days in Agartala also raised doubts regarding the vigil at the 856 Km border Tripura shares with Bangladesh, of which more than 94 percent has already been fenced with barbed wire.



Recently a local MLA Biswaketu Debbarma also arrested a big group of Bangladesh citizens after they had just sneaked inside Indian territory at Simna. They were handed over to the local police there.