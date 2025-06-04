Police have detained 13 people following the mob lynching of a 35-year-old driver at Kalishasan Tea Garden in Unakoti district, Tripura. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon when locals allegedly beat Pradip Das to death after his vehicle struck a tea garden worker.

The confrontation began when Das's vehicle hit a tea garden worker, leaving the victim with serious injuries, including a fractured leg. Enraged residents then turned on the driver in what police describe as a retaliatory attack.

"On Wednesday, we detained 13 individuals in connection with the mob lynching. They were brought to the Kailashahar police station for interrogation," said a senior police official who requested anonymity while speaking to India Today NE.

Authorities discovered Das's body nearly one kilometre from the original accident site, indicating the severity of the attack and suggesting the victim may have attempted to flee before being killed.

The violence prompted an immediate security response. Unakoti District Superintendent of Police Sudhamvika R., Additional SP V Darlong, and SDPO Jayanta Karmakar deployed alongside a large contingent of police and TSR personnel to restore order and prevent further unrest in the area.

The incident highlights the recurring problem of mob justice in parts of India, where crowds sometimes take law enforcement into their own hands following traffic accidents or other disputes. Such vigilante actions often escalate minor incidents into fatal confrontations.

Police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the lynching, examining both the original vehicle accident and the subsequent mob attack that claimed Das's life. The tea garden worker who was initially injured remains hospitalised with serious injuries.

Local authorities are working to maintain peace in the area while the investigation continues.