ripura Police on May 19 apprehended five Rohingya refugees at Dharmanagar Railway Station in North District of Tripura, which shares an interstate border with Assam and Mizoram. The detainees, consisting of three males and two females, were found in possession of Indian Aadhaar cards. The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter to ascertain the circumstances surrounding their entry into India and the authenticity of their documents.

According to police sources, the five individuals have been identified as Noor Kulima, Mohammad Sah, Rozina Begum, Umrullah, and Md Ririan. During preliminary interrogation, they revealed that they were refugees from the Kutupalan Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. They disclosed that a person named Mohammad Alam from Bangladesh facilitated their entry into India by providing them with Indian Aadhaar cards.

The refugees informed the police that they had crossed the international border with the help of another person named Ruksar Bibi. However, upon reaching Agartala, Ruksar Bibi disappeared, leaving them on their own. They had intended to travel to Jammu and Kashmir by railway.

Their plans were thwarted when Tripura Police, acting on intelligence inputs, apprehended them at Dharmanagar railway station. The refugees are currently in the custody of the Dharmanagar police station, where further interrogation is being conducted to gather additional information about their journey and the individuals involved in facilitating their entry.