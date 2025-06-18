Tripura Police apprehended nearly 80 individuals during a sweeping anti-drug operation in West Tripura on June 17, a coordinated effort aimed at curbing substance abuse in the run-up to the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26.

The crackdown focused on known hotspots — Gulbazar, Heritage Park, and Gwala Basti — following consistent complaints from residents about evening gatherings involving drug use. Teams from the Tripura Police, Traffic Department, East and West Agartala Police Stations, and the Superintendent of Police office jointly executed the operation.

Authorities reported that most of those detained were caught using ganja and other narcotic substances. All individuals were transferred to rehabilitation centres immediately after apprehension.

An unexpected concern emerged during the screening process — a significant number of detainees tested positive for HIV. Health officials on the scene confirmed the diagnosis and initiated immediate care coordination.

More than 15 NGOs operating in the district have stepped in to provide support, including HIV medication and psychological counselling. "We are making every effort to help them return to a healthier lifestyle and reintegrate into society," said one of the campaign coordinators.

Dr Kiran Kumar K, IPS, Superintendent of Police, West Tripura, emphasised the regularity and intent behind the initiative. “As part of our de-addiction campaign, we have a dedicated project under which we conduct drives four times a month, or once every 15 days,” he told reporters.

“Today, in the West Tripura district, we apprehended around 70 to 80 individuals from various locations… We had received several complaints that people were gathering in these areas during the evening hours.”

He added that the involvement of civil society groups is essential to ensuring affected individuals get the help they need. “We are making every effort to ensure that these individuals can return to their previous, healthier state and lead normal lives again.”

Officials said similar operations would continue as part of a broader state strategy to tackle substance abuse, with a dual focus on law enforcement and health intervention.