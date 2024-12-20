The Tripura police detained six Bangladeshi nationals, including two minors from Khowai district's Subhas Park, on December 19 late night.

Tripura shares an 856 km-long international border with Bangladesh.

Speaking on the issue, Officer-in-Charge of Khowai Police Station, Subir Malakar, said, “We received information that six Bangladeshi nationals were staying at Roy Guest House near Khowai District Hospital. Based on the information, Tripura Police personnel rushed to the spot and started interrogating them. During preliminary interrogation, they gave some contradictory statements and failed to provide proper identification. Later, we brought them to the police station, and during further questioning, they revealed that they had entered India illegally a few days ago and traveled to New Delhi.”

He added that the Bangladeshi nationals had come to Tripura to exfiltrate back to Bangladesh.

The detainees have been identified as Md Kabir (37), Tania Begum (35), Md Sakib (6), Sahida (5), Mumin (23), and Ayesa Khatun (70).

“We recovered some Indian ID cards, which they had obtained illegally. They claimed they entered India in search of work,” he added.