Tripura Police detained 10 suspected Bangladeshi nationals from Bisramganja under Tripura's Sepahijala district on January 14.

Sources said that they had a quarrel with the bus conductor over the fare of the bus.

Following this, the bus driver and the people informed the police and over this, and the police detained them.

During preliminary interrogation, they admitted that they are Bangladeshi nationals and residents of the Khahrachari district of Bangladesh.

Raju Baidya, second officer of Bisramganja police station, said that a case has been filed against the Bangladeshi nationals under Section 3 of the Indian Passport Act.

Also Read: Tripura: 59 Rohingyas, 150 Bangladeshi nationals held in 2022 by BSF for illegal crossing and trans-border crimes

They said that would be forwarded before the Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Court today.

They were identified as Yusuf Islam, Jahangir Alam, Rubel Hossain, Md Abdul Kader, Md Rana Khan, Md Masud Hussain, Md Manir Hussain, Ramprasad Karmakar, Ujjal Dey, Shiba Baroya.

On the other hand in the year 2022, the Border Security Force guarding the 586 km long India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, has apprehended 59 Rohingya, 160 Indian and 150 Bangladeshi nationals in the year 2022 for illegally crossing international boundaries and for other transborder crimes.

“During the year 2022, the BSF troops of Tripura Frontier have maintained extremely high levels of surveillance and alertness. Resultantly, BSF successfully rescued 1813 Cattle heads and seized contraband items like Phensedyl 66,608 Bottles, Ganja 18685 Kgs, Yaba tablets 1,14,658, Gold 86.252 Grams, Silver 100 grams, Brown Sugar 1513.38 Grams, Arms/Ammunition, Bangladeshi Currency 48,35,853 Taka and miscellaneous items worth Rs 58.34 crore”, the press release reads.

It further said that last year BSF has apprehended a total number of 59 Rohingya, 160 Indian and 150 Bangladeshi nationals in different operations.