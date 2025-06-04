As many as 13 Bangladeshi nationals, who reportedly belong to Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti, an outfit of the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh, were detained on Tuesday late night from the Hapania area under West Tripura District.

They members comprises 11 males and two females.

Speaking with India Today NE, intelligence sleuths confirmed it and said that 13 Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, were arrested from a rented house in the Hapania area of Agartala city by the Tripura Police.



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"We have detained them yesterday late night from a rented house. They have claimed that they are members of Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti, an outfit of the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh. They entered the state six days ago seeking treatment," said the official.

He said that as many as six persons have burn and cut injuries on their legs and have arrived here for the purpose of treatment.

They are identified as Thuithui Mog (23), Angla Mog (35), Rumel Chakma (27), Aoj Chakma (30), Dravid Chakma (24), Ramen Chakma (24), Mik Chakma (28), Nirbhoy Chakma (27), Choice Chakma (21), Bitu Chakma (17), Kimon Chakma (22), Purna Chakma (24), and Nayanchi Mog (21).