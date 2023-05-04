In a major crackdown on illegal immigration, the Tripura police detained four suspected Bangladeshi nationals from the Nutan Bazar area in the Gomati district of the state on May 4 afternoon. The police also detained two Indian citizens who were allegedly aiding the four individuals in crossing the international border.

According to sources, the police of the Nutan Bazar police station in the Gomati district arrested a total of six suspected Bangladeshi nationals at around 7 in the morning when they were found roaming suspiciously in the Mandir Ghat area, a popular tourist destination near the Bangladesh border. Upon questioning, inconsistencies in their conversation were found, leading to their detention by the police.

Through further interrogation, it was revealed that the Bangladeshi nationals had arrived in Agartala by train from another state and had contacted a broker named Babul Das over the phone, informing him of their arrival in Tripura. The four nationals reportedly left Agartala railway station for Tirthamukh Mandir Ghat around 4 in the morning on Thursday after booking a car through the broker.

"The Bangladeshi nationals have come to Agartala by train from another state. They contacted a broker named Babul Das over the phone and informed that they have come to Tripura. The Bangladeshi nationals have left Agartala railway station for Tirthamukh Mandir Ghat around four o'clock in the morning on Thursday after booking a car through that broker", said the police.

The police managed to detain all four Bangladeshi nationals identified as Zikur Rahman, Kamal Hossain, Mohammad Saker, and Rehmina Begum. The Indian citizens who were aiding them in crossing the border were identified as Babul Das and Biplab Dey.

