Tripura Police ensure tight security for TTAADC polls, says DGP

Tripura Director General of Police Anurag on April 3 said all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The DGP is visiting districts across the state to review poll preparedness, holding meetings with district Superintendents of Police, commandants of the Tripura State Rifles and other officials.

On Friday, he visited Gomati district and reviewed the security arrangements with officials from Gomati and South district police administrations.

“Preparations have been completed for the 12th TTAADC election. Forces have already been deployed and strategies are in place to ensure the entire process—from pre-poll to post-poll—is conducted peacefully,” Anurag said.

He added that regular reviews are being conducted with district police and officers from the police headquarters to monitor the situation.

“We are assessing the ground situation and will take further steps if required to maintain peace. We want to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election,” he said.