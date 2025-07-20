Tripura Police focused on forensic, scientific based investigations for timely justice: DGP Anurag Dhankar

Tripura Director General of Police, Anurag Dhankar, on Sunday said that the police in the state are trying to make investigations more forensic and scientific evidence-based to improve the conviction rate and ensure justice for victims.



While addressing a workshop, DGP Dhankar said that three new criminal laws were implemented last year, and in this workshop, everyone will ensure their proper implementation.



“Apart from investigation and trial, there are other departments that play a key role such as the health department in ensuring proper prosecution, trial, and conviction. These laws place the utmost importance on completing the judicial process within a specified time frame. All concerned must work together to increase the rate of investigation, prosecution, and conviction of any complaint,” said the DGP.



He said that in Tripura, police are trying to make investigations more forensic and scientific evidence-based so that the conviction rate can improve and justice can be delivered to victims.

“Our attempt is to dispose of the majority of cases within one year,” said the DGP.



He also informed that in NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases, the police have been performing very well over the last 4 to 5 years.



“Till today, we have already surpassed last year’s figure of tablet seizures. Last year, we seized around 18.06 lakh tablets, and this year, we have already crossed that mark. We have also increased seizures of other drugs. Merely registering cases is not sufficient; prosecution, trial, and conviction are also necessary. We need better coordination between prosecution and investigation teams, medical officers, the Forensic Science Laboratory, and others. This is a collective effort. We must work together to fulfil the goal of a Nasha Mukt Tripura,” he added.