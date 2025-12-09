Tripura Police foil attempt to smuggle 94 kg of cannabis, one held

In a successful anti-narcotics operation, Tripura Police from the Amtali police station in Agartala intercepted a drug smuggling attempt on Tuesday, December 9 afternoon, recovering 94 kgs of dried cannabis worth lakh of rupee and arresting the alleged trafficker after a dramatic chase.

Police sources said that officers from the Anti-Narcotics Branch received credible information about the movement of a consignment of illegal substances along the Agartala–Sabroom National Highway.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, SP Shyamananda Sharma of the Anti-Narcotics Branch, Amtali Sub-Divisional Police Officer Parmita Pandey, Amtali Police station Officer-in Charge Paritosh Das, along with police personnel and TSR jawans, set up surveillance in the Amtali area.



“During the operation, officers signaled a white Maruti car bearing registration number TR 01 BW 0515 to stop. Instead of complying, the driver accelerated sharply and sped toward opposite direction prompting police to launch a pursuit. Senior officers, including SP Sharma, SDPO Pandey, and OC Das, joined the chase. The vehicle was eventually intercepted at Chaumuhani Bazar located at the outskirt of Agartala city, where the driver attempted to escape on foot but was swiftly apprehended by the police. Upon searching the car, authorities recovered several sacks and packets containing dried ganja”, said police.



The driver, identified as Akash Barman, a resident of the Konabon area under Madhupur police station, was taken into custody.



Police confirmed the seizure of 94 kilograms of dried ganja, which was promptly transported to the Amtali police station along with the suspect and the vehicle.



Police officials stated that Barman is currently being interrogated to determine the source of the narcotics, the intended destination, and the identities of any associates involved in the smuggling network.