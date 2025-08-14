Tripura Police foil TUNF plot to target I-Day celebrations, two arrested with explosives

In a major breakthrough on the eve of Independence Day, Tripura Police foiled a sabotage attempt by the newly-formed Tripura United National Front (TUNF), a miscreant group with suspected links to Bru elements operating from Assam.



The information and arrest was confirmed by DIG of Tripura Police Krishnendu Chakraborty.

However, later sharing the details with India Today NE, a senior Tripura Police official who wanted to be anonymous and lead the operation said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, police in coordination with the State Intelligence Wing laid an ambush on the Kanchanpur–Vangmun road in North District.





He said that around 5:40 PM, two active members of the group — Dhananjoy Reang of Katlichhera, Hailakandi, and Sadai Nanda Reang of Kasko, Damchhera — were intercepted in front of Eden Lodge under Vangmun Police Station.





“High-end explosive materials were recovered from their possession. According to police sources, the group was in its formation stage and had planned to attack police and security forces deployed for Independence Day duties, with the aim of looting weapons to arm the outfit. The suspects had also intended to carry out subversive acts in Kanchanpur subdivision to draw maximum attention”, the official said.





The official informed that constant ground monitoring over the past two days, coupled with swift action, helped avert a major incident.

“This operation marks a significant success in neutralising a potential cross-border threat,” he told this publication.