Tripura Police form SIT to investigate former DGP Anurag Dhankar's death

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the death of former Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar, who was found dead inside the washroom of his official chamber at the State Police Headquarters in Agartala on July 20.

The SIT has been formed by West Tripura Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, who is leading the investigation into the case.

According to an official order, the probe is being carried out in connection with West Agartala Police Station U.D. Case No. 2026WAG045, registered on July 20 under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Headed by the West Tripura SP, the investigation team includes Additional SP (Urban) Dhruba Nath, Additional SP (AN) Souvik De, Deputy Superintendent of Police Benjam Dewan, Inspectors Rana Chatterjee, Bhaskar Saha and Shiuli Das, along with Sub-Inspectors Subhojit Deb, the current investigating officer, Subendu Das and Chinmoy Bhowmik.

The order directs the SIT to conduct the investigation in a coordinated manner while ensuring that all procedures are carried out in accordance with the law. Daily review meetings will be held at 11.30 am in the SP's chamber to assess progress, discuss developments, assign responsibilities and plan the next steps. A second meeting at 7.30 pm will evaluate the day's findings, identify gaps in the investigation and determine the course of action for the following day.

All SIT members have been instructed to attend both meetings unless exempted and submit daily progress reports detailing evidence collected, technical analysis conducted and further investigative steps. Weekly consolidated reports will also be submitted every Saturday to the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order).

The order states that the investigation must be carried out professionally, impartially and with strict confidentiality. It also warns that any departure from the prescribed instructions will be viewed seriously. The order has come into immediate effect.