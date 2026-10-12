Tripura police get 35 sound level meters to check noise pollution

Tripura Science, Technology and Environment Minister Animesh Debbarma on October 12 urged the state police to ensure the effective use of sound level meters to curb noise pollution, as the Tripura State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) handed over 35 such devices to the police.

The equipment was handed over at a programme held at Prajna Bhavan in Agartala as part of efforts to strengthen the enforcement of environmental regulations and protect public health.

Debbarma, who attended the programme as the chief guest, formally handed over the devices to the Tripura Police. He also virtually inaugurated the Dr C. V. Raman Planetarium at Science City in Agartala.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said the state government was committed to protecting public health and maintaining environmental balance. He urged police officials to use the equipment effectively to monitor noise levels and prevent excessive noise in residential areas and public spaces.

The programme was jointly organised by the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, the TSPCB and the Tripura Police.

Principal Secretary of the department Shantanu and Tripura Police Inspector General (Law and Order) Manchak Ippar attended the event as guests of honour. TSPCB Chairman Dr K. Shashikumar, department Director Mahendra Singh and Board Member Secretary Dr Bishu Karmakar were also present.

Karmakar delivered the welcome address, highlighting the importance of coordination between administrative departments and the police in preventing noise pollution.

Shashikumar made a presentation on the legal framework governing noise pollution, prescribed decibel limits and the importance of scientific monitoring to ensure compliance with environmental standards.

Principal Secretary Shantanu emphasised the role of modern technology in environmental protection, while IGP Manchak Ippar said the police would ensure the effective use of the devices to maintain public peace during festivals and on regular days.