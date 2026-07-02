Tripura Police, Gujarat Police rescue three minor girls allegedly trafficked to Ahmedabad

In a swift inter-state operation, Tripura Police, with the assistance of Gujarat Police, rescued three minor girls who were allegedly taken from Tripura to Ahmedabad by a man identified as Mukhes Reang on Monday last.

Speaking on the matter, Dhalai district Additional Superintendent of Police Uttam Banik told reporters on Thursday that the three girls, aged between 15 and 16 years, left their homes with the accused on Monday.

According to him, the accused took the girls to Agartala Airport, from where they travelled to Ahmedabad via Kolkata on Monday.

“Later that evening, the girls' family members lodged a complaint at Ganganagar Police Station in Dhalai district. Since all three girls were minors, police registered the case as a kidnapping. We immediately informed the DIG and IG (Law and Order) and coordinated with Gujarat Police. By the time we tracked them, they had already landed in Ahmedabad and left the airport. We shared their photographs, boarding passes and other details with Gujarat Police. Our Police Headquarters also contacted senior officers in Gujarat," ASP Banik said.

He said that based on the information shared by Tripura Police, Gujarat Police launched a search operation and detained the accused along with the three girls late Tuesday night. After Gujarat Police sent photographs of those detained, Tripura Police confirmed their identities.

A team of Tripura Police has already left for Gujarat and is expected to reach there on Friday. The team will produce the accused before the appropriate court and bring him, along with the rescued minors, back to Tripura on transit remand.

Police identified the accused as Mukhes Reang, who is alleged to have been involved in taking the minors out of the state.

“During preliminary interaction, the rescued girls reportedly expressed reluctance to return to Tripura, stating that they wanted to work in Gujarat. Police said the girls have also spoken with their family members. Further investigation is underway to determine whether the case involves human trafficking or any larger network behind the movement of the minors”, said the Additional SP.

Police said all legal procedures will be followed after the victims are brought back to Tripura.