Tripura Police identify drug hotspots in Agartala, vow to bust syndicate

Tripura Police have identified several key locations in Agartala allegedly being used for the sale and distribution of drugs and are preparing to crack down on the network, Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Manchak Ipper said on Thursday, August 13.

Speaking about the ongoing anti-drug campaign, Ipper in a press conference joined by West District Supreintendet of Police Namit Pathak, West Agartala Police Station Officer-in Charge Sanjit Sen, said the police have intensified their drive against narcotics over the past week, with a special focus on Agartala city, where drug consumption has emerged as a serious concern.

“Regular drives are underway, but we have adopted a special ground-level approach, particularly in Agartala city,” the IGP said.

According to the police, around 4,000 NDPS-related cases have been registered in Tripura so far, with more than 5,000 people arrested in connection with such cases.

During the latest drive across areas under the Agartala Municipal Corporation, police identified 115 people allegedly involved in various criminal activities after consuming drugs. Ipper said many of them are daily-wage workers who work during the day and allegedly receive drugs in the evening, after which some become involved in criminal activities.

The IGP also expressed concern over the quality of drugs being consumed, stating that adulterated substances are causing serious health risks. He said many drug users should be viewed as victims of addiction and that authorities would facilitate their treatment and rehabilitation.

At the same time, police have intensified efforts to target those supplying and selling drugs.

“We have identified some areas in Agartala and will go deeper into the network. We will soon bust the drug syndicate and racket and arrest the kingpins involved,” Ipper said.

He further stated that the campaign is not restricted to urban areas, as police have also made arrests and taken action in rural parts of the state.

The IGP said the state government has given clear instructions to make Tripura “Nesha Mukt” (drug-free), with Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha treating the campaign as a major commitment.

Ipper also appealed for collective public participation in combating drug abuse, stressing that tackling the menace requires cooperation from all sections of society.