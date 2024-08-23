The Tripura police and Spear Corps of the Indian Army safely detonated 27 old unexploded Mortar Bombs dating back to the 1971 war as part of an ongoing Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) initiative.

The controlled explosions were conducted at 3 CRPF Bn Firing Range, on August 20 ensuring the safety of the local community.

A total of 27 Mortar Bombs, remnants of the 1971 conflict, were discovered on 18 July 2024 while labourers were digging a pond at Dulal Nama’s house. Initially, 12 mortar bombs were found and upon further excavation, another 15 were recovered.

Recognising the potential danger to the surrounding population, local authorities promptly involved the Indian Army’s Counter IED (CIED) team.

Acting on a written requisition made to the Army by West Tripura SP, both military and civilian teams worked closely to neutralise the threat.

The military, in coordination with civil administration established a secure perimeter around the site and executed the operation with precision. The disposal of the bombs was carried out safely and without any incident, ensuring that the long-standing hazards posed by these wartime explosives were eliminated.