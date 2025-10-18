Tripura police intensify anti-drug drive, massive seizures in 10 days, 16 held

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday, October 18 announced that Tripura Police has ramped up its anti-drug operations across the state over the past 10 days, yielding major seizures and arrests as part of its “Zero Tolerance” policy against narcotics.



According to the Chief Minister, coordinated efforts between the state police and intelligence agencies led to the recovery of 896 kilograms of cannabis, 90,617 bottles of banned cough syrup, 180 Yaba tabletsz, and 27.78 grams of heroin.



During this intensified crackdown, 15 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases were registered, and 16 individuals were arrested in connection with the illegal trade.



“Tripura Police is committed to freeing the state from the menace of drugs and bringing all the key players associated with this cycle to book,” said Dr. Saha.



He reaffirmed that the government is working resolutely to ensure a drug-free future for the youth of Tripura.



The Chief Minister lauded the state police for their proactive efforts and reiterated that the administration will continue to pursue offenders under stringent laws as part of its sustained war on drugs.