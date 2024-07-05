Tripura Police detained seven Rohingya nationals, including two infant girls, at Churaibari in the North district as they attempted to travel to Hyderabad by night bus. The group, consisting of five adults and two children, was apprehended following a tip-off.

Police personnel conducting routine checks at the Churaibari police station's Naka Point on National Highway No. 8 Assam-Agartala searched a night bus with registration number ML05T/8382. Officers noticed two men and three women behaving suspiciously during the inspection.

Upon questioning at the police station, it was revealed that all detainees had come from the Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp in Bangladesh. Khokon Saha, Officer-in-charge of the police station, reported that the group had illegally entered Tripura through touts at the Indo-Bangla border in Dhanpur, Sepahijala district. Their intended destination was the Royal Colony in Hyderabad.

The adult detainees were identified as Abdul Ilahi (22), Abdul Sukkur (19), Rumi Begum (19), Rozina Begum (22), and Chakhina Begum (18). Rumi Begum's two infant daughters were also part of the group.

Authorities have registered a case at the local police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Foreigners Act, and Passport Act. The detained individuals are scheduled to appear before the Dharmanagar district court on July 5.