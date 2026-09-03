Tripura Police, NCB seize 8 kg Yaba worth Rs 3.2 crore, arrest three

A joint team of South Tripura District Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized around 8 kg of Yaba tablets worth an estimated Rs 3.2 crore and arrested three people during a raid at Jolaibari in South Tripura, police said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint team conducted a raid-cum-search operation in the area and intercepted a tipper truck carrying stone chips.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of eight packets containing Yaba tablets weighing approximately 8 kg, or around 80,000 tablets. The contraband was allegedly concealed within the consignment of stone chips.

The operation was led by Bapi Debbarma, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Santirbazar, along with Inspector Arunodaya Das, Officer-in-Charge of Baikhora Police Station, and SI Khokan Das, Officer-in-Charge of Jolaibari Outpost, in coordination with NCB officials.

Three persons were arrested in connection with the seizure. Police have initiated legal action under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is underway to identify the forward and backward linkages of the alleged trafficking network.

The operation highlights the coordination between Tripura Police and the NCB in tackling narcotics trafficking in the state, police said.