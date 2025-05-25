The primary objective of the Tripura Police is to maintain law and order in close coordination with the public, newly-appointed Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag said on May 25. He informed that the police have been making significant progress in their mission to make the state drug-free.

DGP Anurag made these remarks during his visit to Unakoti district, where he chaired a review meeting with district-level police officials.

The meeting was attended by Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Officers-in-Charge (OCs) of various police stations, and senior officials from other security departments.

DIG (Northern Range) Rati Ranjan Debnath and Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai, who oversees both North Tripura and Unakoti districts, also participated in the meeting.

“This is my first visit to Unakoti district as the Director General of Police. Earlier, I used to come here in my capacity as ADG (Law and Order) and DG (Intelligence). The police here are doing commendable work. Overall, the crime rate has decreased by 24% so far this year,” said DGP.

He added, “Today, we held an in-depth discussion with the SDPOs, SP, OCs, and other officials regarding our action plan. Our main aim is to collaborate with the public in combating crime and maintaining law and order. We will focus our efforts on areas where law and order needs further improvement.”

Emphasising community engagement, the DGP stated, “Public coordination is essential. We are working very closely with citizens because our ultimate goal is to ensure a peaceful environment. We are also committed to fulfilling the vision of Chief Minister Manik Saha for a drug-free Tripura, and we are achieving success in this mission. Our efforts will continue to expand and improve services for the public.”