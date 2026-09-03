Tripura Police probe alleged question paper leak in Community Health Officer recruitment exam

Tripura Police have opened an investigation into an alleged question paper leak in the recruitment examination for 126 Community Health Officer (CHO) posts under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The probe was initiated after job aspirant Ruma Deb filed a complaint at the NCC police station in West Tripura on August 31. Deb alleged that the examination paper was leaked about a day before the written test held on February 1.

She also questioned how some candidates managed to score 97 and 98 marks despite the examination having negative marking, according to police.

NCC police station Officer-in-Charge Paritosh Das said investigators had received information that some aspirants obtained the examination questions roughly 24 hours before the test.

“We came to know that some job aspirants had received the questions just 24 hours before the written examination,” Das said.

Police have recorded the complainant’s statement and begun examining how the examination was conducted. Investigators also visited the office of the Society for Entrepreneurship Development (SoFED) at Indranagar as part of the probe.

SoFED is a registered society responsible for conducting written and oral examinations for recruitment to various government organisations.

The police investigation will look into the allegations surrounding the circulation of the question paper and the examination process.