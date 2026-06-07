Tripura police recover stolen gold worth Rs 35 lakh, return 25 lost mobile phones; 10 arrested

The West Agartala Police Station achieved a significant breakthrough in recovering stolen and lost valuables, arresting 10 accused persons and seizing stolen gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 35 lakh along with 25 lost mobile phones.

According to West Tripura District Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak said that two separate theft cases were registered at West Agartala Police Station on April 9 and April 23. Acting on intelligence inputs and using modern investigative techniques, police launched a series of operations across different parts of the city, leading to the recovery of the stolen gold jewelry and missing mobile phones.

SP Pathak, stated that all 10 accused individuals involved in the two theft cases have been arrested and legal action has been initiated against them. The investigation is still underway.

“The recovered items were formally handed over to their rightful owners on Sunday following court directives. The handover ceremony was attended by SP Namit Pathak and other senior police officials”, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP emphasized that the police remain committed to tracing and recovering lost or stolen property and ensuring that such valuables are returned to their rightful owners. The successful recovery has brought relief and satisfaction to the affected families.