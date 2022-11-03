A day after a violent clash erupted between the ruling BJP and Congress in Tripura's Bishalgarh subdivision, Tripura police recovered two suspected bombs on November 3.

Soon after the recovery, the forensic team along with a dog squad rushed to the spot and seized the said explosives.

Later the bomb squad destroyed the handmade bombs in an abandoned place.

Meanwhile, Tripura Police has arrested five persons who are believed to be Congress workers for the alleged involvement in the violence that took place on November 2. Police have produced them before the Bishalgarh Sub-divisional court

It is to be mentioned here that Congress alleged that BJP party workers under the leadership of Mandal president Sushanta Deb have unleashed an attack on the Congress party workers following which many of them were injured.

Tension escalated further as hundreds of miscreants returned to the scene and clashed with the protesting Congress workers.

Speaking on the issue, senior Congress leader Jaydip Roy Barman who is the elder brother of Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman claimed that three gunshots were fired and handmade bombs were hurled at the Congress workers.

“One of our workers Sikandar Ali had suffered injuries on hand and legs and he had been shifted to GBP hospital Agartala”, said Barman adding that a total of four Congress workers were injured in the face-off.

The Congress has also alleged that BJP has set fire to their party offices and destroyed whatever came their way.