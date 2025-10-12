Tripura police rescue minor girl, four held in kidnapping case

Tripura Police successfully rescued a minor girl who was reportedly kidnapped from her home in Indranagar, Agartala, during the night of October 10–11.

The New Capital Complex Police Station received information about the incident late on October 10, prompting the immediate deployment of multiple teams to trace the girl and apprehend the alleged kidnappers.

"The operation was closely monitored and supervised by senior police officials. The minor girl was recovered from the Maharani area of Udaipur Subdivision, under the jurisdiction of RK Pur Police Station, Gomati District, in the intervening night of October 11–12, 2025," the Tripura Police said in a press statement.

Four suspects have been identified in connection with the case — one adult and three juveniles. The adult has been arrested and will be produced in court, while the three minors have been taken into custody and will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The rescued girl has been handed over to her parents after completion of all legal formalities. Police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.