Tripura police rescue three-month-old baby allegedly sold by parents

A three-month-old girl was rescued by police in Tripura’s Gomati district on September 27 after reports emerged that her parents had sold her to another family.

Authorities acted after media reports highlighted the plight of an extremely poor couple from Brajendrapra in Karbook subdivision, who allegedly handed over their daughter to a family in Madhumogpara.

“We contacted the couple after coming across the media reports. Based on the information provided, a police team visited Ranjit Chakma’s house in Madhumogpara and found the baby,” said Gamanjoy Reang, SDPO of Karbook.

Police informed the parents that children cannot be transferred to another family without following legal procedures. The baby was returned to her family, and no case has been registered so far, Reang added.

The parents, who have two children, live in extreme poverty, with the father working as a daily wage labourer. Authorities emphasised the importance of legal safeguards to protect children in vulnerable families. (With inputs from PTI)