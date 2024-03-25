A 16-year-old girl, abducted from Tripura's Kailashahar area, was safely recovered from Ahmedabad on Monday. The successful mission, which was carried out after months of painstaking investigation, marked the end of a painful ordeal for the victim and her family.

According to police, the girl had been kidnapped by a man on December 18, 2023. However, hope flickered anew when police intensified their efforts, leveraging advanced techniques and resources to crack the case.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Kailashahar, Jayanta Karmakar, revealed that a specific complaint had triggered a comprehensive investigation, bolstered by the use of cyber technology to track the movements of both the victim and her captor. The efforts of the police eventually bore fruit when the girl's presence was detected in Ahmedabad, thousands of kilometers away from her hometown.