Tripura Police secures first position in country in NATGRID usage

Tripura Police has achieved a significant national distinction by securing the first position among all State and Union Territory Police Forces in the country in the usage of the NATGRID (National Intelligence Grid) Solution during June 2026.

The achievement reflects the concerted efforts of Tripura Police towards strengthening technology-driven and intelligence-led policing through the effective utilisation of modern technological platforms.

NATGRID enables authorised law-enforcement agencies to securely access and analyse information from multiple databases, thereby facilitating the development of actionable intelligence and supporting crime prevention, detection and investigation.

The recognition is a testament to the effective leadership, supervision and sustained efforts of Tripura Police personnel in adopting and utilising NATGRID facilities for policing purposes. The achievement also underscores Tripura Police’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency and investigative capabilities.

Securing the No. 1 position nationally in NATGRID usage is a significant milestone for Tripura Police and reflects its continuing efforts towards professional, technology-enabled and intelligence-led policing.

Tripura Police remains committed to further strengthening the use of NATGRID and other technological solutions for crime detection, investigation, intelligence gathering and prevention of criminal activities, thereby enhancing the safety and security of the people of Tripura.