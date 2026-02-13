Tripura Police seize 121 kg ganja worth Rs 10 lakh on NH-208, two arrested

Tripura Police seized 121 kilograms of dried ganja from a car on National Highway 208 in Khowai district on the afternoon of February 13 and arrested two persons in connection with the alleged smuggling attempt.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about a vehicle transporting contraband from Kamalpur to Agartala, a team from Khowai Police Station launched a search operation in the Barbil area. The operation was led by Sub-Inspector Francis under the supervision of Officer-in-Charge Krishnadhan Sarkar.

Police intercepted a white Maruti Swift Dzire (registration number TR01 L 3923) during the drive. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 121 kg of dried ganja packed in multiple packets.

The driver and another occupant were detained at the spot. They have been identified as Jayanta Sarkar and Jenuri Rudra Pal, both residents of the Amtali area in Agartala under the West district.

Officer-in-Charge Krishnadhan Sarkar said the estimated market value of the seized contraband is around Rs 10 lakh.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Both accused have been formally arrested, and further investigation is underway to determine the source and intended destination of the seized consignment.