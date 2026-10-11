Tripura police seize 16.3 kg of suspected cannabis at Agartala railway station, arrest man

The Government Railway Police (GRP) seized 16.305 kg of suspected cannabis from Agartala railway station on October 11 and arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the alleged trafficking, officials said.

The seizure was made at around 11 am near railway track No. 13 in the loading and unloading area adjoining the workers’ shed at the station.

The accused has been identified as Partha Biswas, a resident of Sadhutila, Chandramohanpara, under East Agartala police station in West Tripura district, according to Raju Bhowmik, officer-in-charge of the Agartala Government Railway Police Station (GRPS).

Police recovered the suspected contraband from two trolley bags in Biswas’s possession. The seized material is estimated to be worth around Rs 8 lakh in the black market.

The operation was led by Sub-Inspector Biswajit Das along with other GRPS personnel. Following the recovery, police seized the suspected cannabis and took Biswas into custody.

A case has been registered at Agartala GRPS under case number 2026GRP073 under Sections 20(b)(ii)(B) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the source of the suspected cannabis and establish whether other individuals were involved in the alleged trafficking network.