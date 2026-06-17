Tripura Police seize 210.5 Kg cannabis in major anti-narcotics operation near bordering village

South district Tripura Police recovered and seized 210.5 kilograms of suspected dried ganja during a raid conducted under the jurisdiction of P.R. Bari Police Station.

Acting on credible information, a police team led by Sub-inspector Ratan Rabi Das, Officer-in charge, P.R. Bari Police Station, accompanied by DySP K. Reang (Prob), SI Niran Debbarma, SI Bikash Debnath, along with personnel of DCM, BLN and the District Mobile Forensic Team, conducted a raid and search operation at a residential premises in the West Pipariakhola area.

During the search, excavation inside a newly constructed house led to the recovery of 06 plastic drums and 05 plastic sack bags concealed underground. Upon weighing, a total of 210.5 kilograms of suspected dried ganja was recovered and seized.

Police also seized one motorcycle bearing registration number TR-08-G-7953 after observing all prescribed legal formalities.

The occupants of the premises absconded upon noticing police presence in the locality. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the persons involved.

A specific case has been registered at P.R. Bari Police Station vide P.R. Bari PS Case No. 18/2026 under Sections 20(b)(ii)(C), 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is in progress.

The operation was conducted as part of the intensified anti-narcotics campaign being carried out under the direction of Mourya Krishna, IPS, Superintendent of Police, South Tripura, who has instructed all police units to further strengthen enforcement measures and conduct sustained action against drug trafficking and related offences.