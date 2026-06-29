Tripura Police seize 271 kg cannabis worth Rs 15 lakh, arrest two after cross-district chase

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Tripura Police arrested two persons and seized 271 kg of dry cannabis worth an estimated Rs 15 lakh during a coordinated checkpoint operation spanning Dhalai and Unakoti districts.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Utpalendu Debnath, the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs. Police first intercepted a suspicious vehicle near Durga Chowmuhani in Kamalpur under Dhalai district.

The occupants allegedly attempted to mislead officers by providing false identities and claiming to be representatives of local organisations. Their inconsistent responses aroused suspicion, and when questioned further, they reportedly resisted police personnel and fled the scene.

Following the incident, police alerted nearby checkpoints and intensified surveillance across adjoining areas.

Acting on the alert, a police team established a blockade at Demdum Naka Point in Fatikroy under Kumarghat subdivision of Unakoti district. When the suspect vehicle reached the checkpoint, it allegedly attempted to break through the barricade and escape but was successfully intercepted by security personnel.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 271 kg of dry cannabis packed in 167 packets, with an estimated market value of around Rs 15 lakh. Two persons were arrested on the spot in connection with the seizure.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to identify the source and destination of the contraband and to trace the larger network involved in the illegal drug trade.