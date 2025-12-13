Tripura arrested three, seized narcotics worth Rs 22 lakh in separate operation

In two separate anti-narcotics operations, the Tripura Police achieved significant success by seizing large quantities of illegal drugs and arresting multiple accused.

In the first incident, during a routine vehicle checking drive, Tripura Police under Mungiakami Police Station of Teliamura Sub-division in Khowai District recovered a huge quantity of cannabis from a vehicle at the 41 Mile area. Acting on suspicion, the police searched a car coming from the Sidhai–Mohanpur area of West District and recovered approximately 52 kilograms of ganja hidden inside the vehicle. The estimated market value of the seized contraband is around Rs10 lakh.

Police arrested two persons, including the driver of the vehicle, in connection with the case. The vehicle along with the recovered ganja was seized, and a case has been registered. Investigation is underway to identify others involved in the drug trafficking network.

In another major breakthrough, Tripura Police of Dharmanagar Police Station under North District, with the assistance of the Intelligence Department, conducted a special anti-drug operation based on a tip-off. The operation was carried out near Dharmanagar Railway Station Road, where a woman identified as Shukla Debnath (37) was detained. She is a resident of Kamalasagar of Sepahijala District and was currently living in Chandrapur, Agartala. Police sources revealed that she is separated from her husband.

According to police, the accused was seen roaming suspiciously in the Rajbari area of Dharmanagar on Tuesday morning, which raised suspicion. Upon searching her belongings, police recovered 1,960 Yaba tablets packed in 10 packets. The estimated market value of the seized tablets is between Rs 12 lakh. The seizure was conducted following all legal procedures in the presence of a DCM and forensic team.

Police sources said that during preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed that she had arrived in Dharmanagar from Agartala on the same day and was involved in transporting narcotics from one place to another within the state and outside as well.