Tripura Police seize 547 kg of suspected cannabis in major Dhalai district operation

Officers of Tripura Police carried out a significant operation today at Purnajoy Para in Dhalai district, resulting in the seizure of an estimated 547 kg of suspected dry cannabis. The action was led by the SDPO Ambassa under the jurisdiction of Ganganagar Police Station. Authorities identified and intercepted two vehicles reportedly carrying the contraband material in the afternoon, around 1500 hours.

During the operation, police recovered the suspected cannabis from a Hyundai Venue bearing registration number TR 01A 0759 and a Tata Harrier with registration number TR 01CA 0763. The vehicles are currently held as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Three individuals were detained at the scene as suspects in connection with the transportation of the illegal substance. Police have initiated formal proceedings against them as part of the enforcement of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A specific case under the NDPS Act is being registered at Ganganagar Police Station. Authorities confirm that further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the operation and to identify any additional individuals who may be involved.